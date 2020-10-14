CX Institutional Has $2.28 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK)

CX Institutional trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,441 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF in the second quarter worth $933,000.

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Belgium ETF has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $20.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56.

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

