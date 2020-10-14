Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 111.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $175,634,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,676,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,550,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,817 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,207,000 after purchasing an additional 774,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,332,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,466,000 after purchasing an additional 628,147 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.68.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $98.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.45. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $124.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of -66.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

