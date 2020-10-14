iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Stock Position Decreased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,201 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 720,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,745,000 after purchasing an additional 75,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 144,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 56,222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

