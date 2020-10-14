CX Institutional Reduces Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

CX Institutional reduced its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,566 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $100.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.48. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The firm has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $310,896.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $1,653,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,269.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,591 shares of company stock worth $10,012,980. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

