CX Institutional Acquires Shares of 114,073 iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR)

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 114,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ENOR opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52. iShares MSCI Norway ETF has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $28.33.

