CX Institutional Acquires Shares of 114,073 iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR)

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 114,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ENOR opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52. iShares MSCI Norway ETF has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $28.33.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Norway ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Norway ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hexavest Inc. Buys 171,596 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF
Hexavest Inc. Buys 171,596 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF
206 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Purchased by Provident Wealth Management LLC
206 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Purchased by Provident Wealth Management LLC
840 Shares in II-VI Incorporated Purchased by Provident Wealth Management LLC
840 Shares in II-VI Incorporated Purchased by Provident Wealth Management LLC
3,000 Shares in Regions Financial Co. Bought by Provident Wealth Management LLC
3,000 Shares in Regions Financial Co. Bought by Provident Wealth Management LLC
Provident Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 Conagra Brands Inc
Provident Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 Conagra Brands Inc
CX Institutional Grows Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc.
CX Institutional Grows Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report