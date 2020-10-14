29,280 Shares in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,285,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 588.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,787,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 301.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period.

EDEN stock opened at €90.25 ($106.18) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €84.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €74.91. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 52-week low of €54.51 ($64.13) and a 52-week high of €71.11 ($83.66).

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.