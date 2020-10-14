CX Institutional Buys 17,235 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

CX Institutional grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 15,252.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,235 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in McKesson by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.79.

MCK opened at $151.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.66. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $172.18. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.