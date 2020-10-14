CX Institutional Raises Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

CX Institutional grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 35.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,225,000 after buying an additional 510,954 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 25,348 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $291,737.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,384.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $531,517.76. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,320 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,026. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC opened at $97.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $106.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

