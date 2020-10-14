CX Institutional Buys 40,277 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1,518.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,277 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of K. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3,386.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 34,377 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 11.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 48.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,701,000 after purchasing an additional 113,082 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K stock opened at $66.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.63. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.08 and its 200-day moving average is $65.74.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

K has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

In other news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $518,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,738 shares in the company, valued at $327,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $6,748,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 557,500 shares of company stock valued at $37,348,289 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

