iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 326,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after buying an additional 44,431 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 256.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 56,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,731,000 after acquiring an additional 47,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $58.57 on Wednesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $60.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.03.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

