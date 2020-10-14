Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Stock Position Raised by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,621,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,229,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,690,000 after buying an additional 22,407 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,683,000 after acquiring an additional 95,322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,366,000 after acquiring an additional 246,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 449,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,750,000 after acquiring an additional 29,068 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $235.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $131.88 and a twelve month high of $240.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

