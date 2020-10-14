iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Lessened by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 245.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

MUB opened at $115.31 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.86.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

