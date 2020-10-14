Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 215 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 858.3% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in American Water Works by 118.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.23.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $156.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.93. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $160.00.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,258,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,441.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $697,918.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,605 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

