Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New $771,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XHB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,320,000 after acquiring an additional 295,719 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,984,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,368.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 464,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 433,035 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 342,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 277,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,847,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Shares of XHB opened at $57.23 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.44.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.