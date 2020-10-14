Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $118.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $139.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.19.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.