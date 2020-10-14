13,749 Shares in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 2,566.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 610,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,249,000 after purchasing an additional 587,204 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 1,762.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 189,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,018,000 after acquiring an additional 179,361 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 2,516.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 153,964 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth $6,629,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,788,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XTN opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $67.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.36.

