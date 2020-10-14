Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 227 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPN. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Global Payments by 98.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.4% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $180.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 121.64, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.08. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.59.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $85,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

