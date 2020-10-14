Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $878,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. TheStreet raised American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.06.

Shares of AEP opened at $89.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.23.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.