Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,750,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,446 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,762,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,424.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 377,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 374,363 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,468,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,565,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,369,000 after acquiring an additional 157,804 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $85.98 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.24.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

