Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $871,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $106.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.