Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 58,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $469,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $855,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 16.0% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 214,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 29,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Citigroup by 214.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,231,000 after acquiring an additional 359,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.76.

C stock opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.13. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

