Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $893,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $227,000.

Shares of SPSM opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $33.48.

