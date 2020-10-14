SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,524.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG opened at $52.64 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.27.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.