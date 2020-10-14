Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 3,070 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.30. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

