Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Lowered by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Fiserv by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.9% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $104.76 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day moving average of $100.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 83.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. CSFB upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.96.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $3,073,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,978,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

