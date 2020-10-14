Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $993,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,324,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 972.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 29,181 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,788,000 after buying an additional 28,493 shares during the period. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 9,677 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ACWV opened at $94.30 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.