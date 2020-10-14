Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 11,218 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 63,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 79.0% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter valued at about $246,000.

IPAY stock opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $58.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.16.

