Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) Holdings Raised by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 73.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTSD. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 174,312.0% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,631,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 39,608,917 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $872,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTSD opened at $95.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.69. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $99.04.

