Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 22,437 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 64.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,437 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CEF. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1,041.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000.

Shares of CEF stock opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

