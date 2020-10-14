Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,000 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sonos were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,080,000. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,969,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,755 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 283.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,064,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 786,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 362.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 922,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,499,000 after acquiring an additional 723,216 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $281,451.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 30,450 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $513,691.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,552.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,699 shares of company stock worth $2,067,296. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $249.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Sonos from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Sonos from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

