Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Masco were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Masco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,767,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Masco by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 44,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Masco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. Masco Corp has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $2,641,628.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $2,829,357.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

