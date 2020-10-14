Tiaa Fsb Lowers Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 284,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,270 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $9,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 114,987.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 158,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 68,606 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 312,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after acquiring an additional 113,208 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,671,000 after acquiring an additional 129,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.04.

Shares of BAM opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.17 and a beta of 1.08. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

