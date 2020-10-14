Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 41,190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 61,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 61,785 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

IYW stock opened at $320.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.81. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $175.25 and a one year high of $331.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.