Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 917 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 63,899 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,579,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,036,000 after buying an additional 29,271 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,594,000 after buying an additional 151,509 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 247,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 17,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.56, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.80. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

