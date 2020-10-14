Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 150 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,411,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,706,000 after acquiring an additional 974,451 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,535,000 after acquiring an additional 389,640 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 333.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,206,000 after acquiring an additional 277,773 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,250.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 277,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,637,000 after purchasing an additional 265,494 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 977,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,684,000 after purchasing an additional 156,630 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IFF. Stephens began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.15.

NYSE:IFF opened at $117.17 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $143.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

