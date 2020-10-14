Tiaa Fsb Sells 8,649 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,649 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $10,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DUK. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BofA Securities raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.38 and its 200 day moving average is $83.79. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

