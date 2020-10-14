Tiaa Fsb Purchases Shares of 80,380 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 60.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,701,000 after purchasing an additional 153,719 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.3% in the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 56,378 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $200,000. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $121.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.96 and its 200-day moving average is $103.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $123.42. The company has a market cap of $150.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, October 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at $20,742,570.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

