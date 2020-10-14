Tiaa Fsb Sells 18,036 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,036 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $12,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

EEM opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average is $40.66.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

