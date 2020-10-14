M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 11,525.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.65.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $99.76 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.