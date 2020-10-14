Tiaa Fsb Acquires 2,280 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Prologis by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD opened at $106.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.81. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $109.11. The company has a market capitalization of $78.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.45 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

