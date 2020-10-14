Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 376 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1,144.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 681.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CB opened at $118.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.23 and its 200 day moving average is $120.47.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.19.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

