Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,920 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.58.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

