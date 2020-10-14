McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $10,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald's by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,963,000 after buying an additional 22,773 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in McDonald's in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,374,000. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in McDonald's in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald's by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 368,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $67,951,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,654 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on McDonald's from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McDonald's from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald's has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $227.35 on Wednesday. McDonald's Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $228.66. The company has a market capitalization of $169.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.13.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. McDonald's’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

