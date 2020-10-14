Tiaa Fsb Trims Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,854 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $11,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 83.5% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 436.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICF stock opened at $105.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.04. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

