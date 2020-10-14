Tiaa Fsb Sells 15,355 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,772 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 15,355 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX stock opened at $57.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 100.69, a P/E/G ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average of $52.15. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

