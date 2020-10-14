Tiaa Fsb Has $10.92 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,266 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $10,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

