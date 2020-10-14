Tiaa Fsb Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,103,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $163.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.60.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 1,459 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.16, for a total value of $315,377.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,700.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,745 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.42, for a total value of $372,417.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,535 shares in the company, valued at $7,797,299.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,225 shares of company stock worth $7,784,886. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $215.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $221.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.08. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

