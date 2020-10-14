Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,258 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $14,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.4% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 132.9% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 24,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 14,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 45.8% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 120,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 37,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $1,516,145.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MS stock opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average is $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MS. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

