Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,221 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $14,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DG. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.27.

NYSE DG opened at $223.00 on Wednesday. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $223.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.92. The firm has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

In related news, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total value of $365,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,789.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total transaction of $1,762,310.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,708.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

