Tiaa Fsb Has $15.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.13% of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $48,725,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $101,839,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $87,941,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,884,000 after acquiring an additional 226,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 715,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,805,000 after acquiring an additional 208,031 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $211.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $138.11 and a 1-year high of $213.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.43 and a 200-day moving average of $193.67.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

